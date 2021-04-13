Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Man found dead at group home in Gilbert; Suspect is arrested

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Scripps
Generic siren
Siren Generic
Posted at 6:09 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 09:09:02-04

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Gilbert say a suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a man at a group home.

They say 37-year-old Christopher Lambeth has been jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder. Police responded to an unknown trouble call at the group home facility around 5 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they reported finding 49-year-old Steven Howells dead inside the home.

Police say Howells had obvious injuries, but no details were immediately released. It’s unclear if Lambeth has a lawyer yet and police say they still are trying to determine what led to the incident.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.