Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Man fatally stabbed at a Phoenix bus stop; Suspect sought

items.[0].image.alt
Covey, Sarah
siren generic daytime
Posted at 1:49 PM, Sep 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-16 16:49:45-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix has identified a man who was found fatally stabbed at bus stop.

They say officers were called about an injured person late Tuesday night and found 35-year-old David Tovar suffering from multiple puncture wounds from an unknown sharp object.

Tovar was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Tovar reportedly got into a fight with another man before he was stabbed and the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

A search for the suspect was ongoing Wednesday.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...