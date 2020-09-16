Man fatally stabbed at a Phoenix bus stop; Suspect sought

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix has identified a man who was found fatally stabbed at bus stop.

They say officers were called about an injured person late Tuesday night and found 35-year-old David Tovar suffering from multiple puncture wounds from an unknown sharp object.

Tovar was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Tovar reportedly got into a fight with another man before he was stabbed and the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

A search for the suspect was ongoing Wednesday.

