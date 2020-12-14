Menu

Man fatally shot at a Phoenix business ID'd; Shooter sought

PHOENIX (AP) — Police have released the name of a man who was fatally shot at a business in west Phoenix and say they still are searching for the shooter.

Officers responded to a shooting at the business around 7 p.m. Friday and found a woman in her 50s with a gunshot wound that was not life threatening. The woman told police that she was shot as the suspect was leaving the store. Inside the store, officers found 38-year-old Jorge Hernandez Trigueros with a gunshot wound. Trigueros was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say they have a description of the suspect’s car and their investigation into the fatal shooting continues.

