Man fatally shot after road rage incident in Scottsdale

Posted at 1:26 PM, Jan 12, 2021
COTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Scottsdale say a man has been fatally shot after a road rage incident. They say 42-year-old Nathan Lindman died after the shooting Sunday.

Police say Lindman and 27-year-old Andre Hall became involved in a road rage incident. The younger man left the scene and returned to his home, but he was followed by Lindman and a verbal altercation between the two ensued in the parking lot. During the altercation, Lindman allegedly reached into a bag.

The other man told police he feared Lindman was reaching for a firearm, so he drew his own weapon and shot him. A wounded Lindman drove out of the complex and collided with another vehicle. Lindman was rushed to a hospital, but was pronounced dead.

