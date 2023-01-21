Man facing multiple charges after shooting a healthcare facility

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at a healthcare facility.

The incident occurred on Jan. 17 around 9:15 p.m.

According to TPD, a man entered the lobby and fired a single shot from a shotgun.

Right when an employee called 911 with the suspect's description, he drove away and officers began a search with TPD Air Unit and K9 Units.

Officers investigated the scene, did an examination of forensic evidence and were able to get a description of the car.

The suspect's car was located traveling through the city on the afternoon Jan. 20.

Officers stopped the car near North Tucson Boulevard and East Prince Road.

The driver was detained and identified as 33-year-old Arthur John Bodnar.

TPD obtained a search warrant on the car and after processing the car Bodnar was charged with his involvement in the shooting.

Bodnar was charged with: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Discharging a Firearm Within City Limits and Prohibited Possessor.

He was booked into the Pima County Jail.

Investigation remains ongoing.