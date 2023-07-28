Man faces time in prison for Conspiracy to Smuggle Goods from the U.S.

Watch Now
Posted at 3:04 PM, Jul 28, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On July 14, United States District Judge Scott H. Rash sentenced Jorge Alexis Hernandez-Martinez, 25, of Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, to 36 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Hernandez-Martinez pleaded guilty to the charge of Conspiracy to Smuggle Goods from the United States.

Hernandez-Martinez and his co-conspirators bought ammunition and firearms from Arizona-based licensed firearms dealers with the intention of smuggling them into Mexico.

Hernandez-Martinez and his co-conspirators obtained 6,800 rounds of 9mm ammunition in January 2020, disregarding the fact that the importation into Mexico without a license was prohibited according to the United States Commerce Control List.

None of those involved in the conspiracy to export ammunition and firearms into Mexico, including Hernandez-Martinez, had a permit or any other legal permission to do so.

