Man faces 36 months in prison transporting immigrants and threatening Border Patrol Agent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson resident, Jesus Alberto Ibarra-Barraza, 31, was sentenced to 36 months in prison and three years of supervised release on Monday by United States District Judge Scott H. Rash.

On February 27, Ibarra-Barraza pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Transport Illegal Aliens for Profit and Threats to Murder an Employee of the United States.

Ibarra-Barraza encountered law enforcement on March 16, while driving four immigrants.

He pulled over, told the passengers to get out, and then took off running.

Then Ibarra-Barraza crashed his car, suffering serious injuries.

Ibarra-Barraza verbally confronted the victim, a U.S. Border Patrol Agent, while they were both in the hospital and threatened to murder him when he left.