Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Man faces 36 months in prison transporting immigrants and threatening Border Patrol Agent

Man sentenced to jail for motorhome scam
Copyright Getty Images
Joe Raedle
<p>A judge's gavel is seen on February 2, 2009 in Miami, Florida.</p>
Man sentenced to jail for motorhome scam
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 17:49:52-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson resident, Jesus Alberto Ibarra-Barraza, 31, was sentenced to 36 months in prison and three years of supervised release on Monday by United States District Judge Scott H. Rash.

On February 27, Ibarra-Barraza pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Transport Illegal Aliens for Profit and Threats to Murder an Employee of the United States.

Ibarra-Barraza encountered law enforcement on March 16, while driving four immigrants.

He pulled over, told the passengers to get out, and then took off running.

Then Ibarra-Barraza crashed his car, suffering serious injuries.

Ibarra-Barraza verbally confronted the victim, a U.S. Border Patrol Agent, while they were both in the hospital and threatened to murder him when he left.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!