Man dies in single-vehicle crash 22nd Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police say one person died following a single-vehicle crash on 22nd Street Friday.

Officers responded to the 600 block of E. 22nd Street, near Park Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash with serious injuries.

Upon arrival, officers found a white 1999 Isuzu Rodeo with an adult male driver who was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. The driver was identified as 74-year-old David Alan Ruben. Next of kin was notified.

After detectives responded to the scene, it was determined the Isuzu Rodeo was traveling eastbound on 22nd Street when the vehicle made a "sudden movement" traveling into the median and into a railroad crossing pole, ultimately rolling before the vehicle stopped, police say.

The investigation is still ongoing.

----

