Man dies in hospital after running scooter into construction sign on East Ajo

A 64-year-old man died in hospital, Wednesday after crashing the motor scooter he was riding on East Ajo Way.

According to a news release from Tucson Police Department, Michael A. Luttrell was riding a Genuine Buddy motor scooter eastbound in the area of 1700 East Ajo on April 5, when he struck a temporary regulatory sign indicating, "Keep Right."

Luttrell was thrown from the scooter. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and did not have a motorcycle endorsement associated with his license, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing.