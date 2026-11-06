Man dies following hit-and-run in Flowing Wells

One man is dead and another is facing manslaughter charges following a hit-and-run in Flowing Wells in late October.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to North Flowing Wells Road and West Roger Road around 11 p.m. October 31 after receiving reports of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

The man struck was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The department said deputies learned that the driver of the truck that hit the pedestrian did not stop, instead fleeing to a nearby home.

"Deputies went to the residence and detained the driver, who exhibited signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication."

The driver, identified as Eric Anson Taylor, 50, was arrested for driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, and aggravated assault.

The victim, identified as 42-year-old Brandon James-Higdon, died at the hospital on November 2.

"Mr. Taylor remains in custody and updated charges include DUI, leaving the scene of an accident involving death and manslaughter," the department concluded.