Man dies after Tucson Police officers use 'less-lethal devices' to subdue him

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is investigating an incident that took place Saturday where a man died after being subdued by "less-lethal devices."

According to a news release from Tucson Police Department, officers responded to calls of a man throwing rocks at passing cars in the 1000 block of West Miracle Mile on Saturday evening.

When approached, the man produced an "edged implement" and began harming himself, the news release said.

Officers used less-lethal devices to stop him but were unsuccessful.

The man ran to a nearby business. Officers positioned themselves to prevent him from gaining access and used less-lethal devices again, which were successful in subduing him, the news release said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.