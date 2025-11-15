Man dies after trying to move disabled car from roadway Friday night

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police say a 35-year-old man is dead after he was hit by an impaired driver Friday night while trying to move his disabled car out of the road.

Detectives say around 11:45 p.m., there was a report of a two vehicle crash on Speedway just west of Main Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 35-year-old Adrian Avalos dead at the scene. Police also say another driver, who has only been identified as a 72-year-old man, and three others had minor injuries.

According to witness interviews and roadway evidence, Police say Avalos was driving eastbound on Speedway when is BMW became disabled. Avalos, three people he knew and a good Samaritan responded to help move the car. TPD says Avalos positioned himselv at the open front driver's door and three others pushed the vehicle eastbound in the curb lane. During the time, Police say the 72-year-old was heading eastbound on Speedway in the median lane at a faster speed than the posted 35 MPH limit. The driver drifted his Chrysler into the curb lane and hit Avalos and the BMW.

The 72-year-old was taken to the hospital and was determined to be impaired. Police say his exact level and speed are still under investigation.

According to Tucson Police, there have been 81 fatalities in 2025 compared to 2024's 82 deaths during the same time period.