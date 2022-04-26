Man dies after shooting near Stella and Wilmot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man died in a shooting at a home near East Stella and South Wilmot roads on Sunday, April 24 around 8:30 p.m.

According to Tucson Police Department, the shooting happened at a house located on 6516 E. Stella Road where they found him with gunshot trauma.

The victim was identified as 44-year-old William Hall.

Hall was transported to St. Joseph’s where he was pronounced dead. Next of kin were notified.

TPD said Hall arrived at the home hours before the shooting and “became involved in a confrontation with the home’s occupants.”

The incident is still under investigation.

Detectives believe Hall and the residents knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.

