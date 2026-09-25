Man dies after e-bike crash near Palo Verde Road and 44th Street

A 63-year-old man died this week after a vehicle struck his electric bicycle near Palo Verde Road and 44th Street in Pima County.

Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the incident at around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday. Emergency crews transported the bicyclist, identified as Vincent Duran, to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Duran died from his injuries on Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation by PCSD found the driver of the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and did not yield to the e-bike, resulting in the collision.

The driver, 33-year-old Maya Ortiz, was cited at the scene for failure to stop at a stop sign and criminally cited for causing serious physical injury or death from a moving violation. Investigators determined impairment was not a factor for either party.

The investigation is ongoing.

