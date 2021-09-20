Man dies after crashing stolen car into drainage ditch

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 31-year-old man died following a Saturday wreck near Kolb and Valencia.

Tucson police say George Walter Dubose was driving a black 2004 Kia Amanti -- which had been reported stolen -- northbound on Kolb Road at high speeds just after 10 a.m. when it drove over a raised median on Valencia Road. He was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

After hitting the median, the Kia continued northbound through the intersection and drove into a drainage ditch off the road.

Dubose was not wearing his seatbelt, was driving with a suspended license.

No charges or citations were issued.

