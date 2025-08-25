Man dies after collision on Aviation Highway over the weekend

A 64-year-old man died early Saturday morning after an Avalanche collided with his Toyota Tacoma on the shoulder of Aviation Highway Saturday morning.

According to a news release from Tucson Police Department, Mark William Haffner experienced a flat tire at just before 3 a.m., while driving eastbound on Aviation Highway near the Kino overpass.

Haffner pulled to the right shoulder and was seated in his vehicle when an Avalanche, also traveling eastbound, allegedly crossed the solid white line and hit the rear of the Tacoma, the news release said.

Haffner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tucson Police determined that the driver of the Avalanche, identified as 34-year-old Carlos Samaniego, Jr., was impaired at the time of the crash, the news release said.

Samaniego was charged with second-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

