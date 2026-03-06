Man dies after being shot during car crash altercation on Westside

A car crash on Tucson's west side led to the shooting death of a 34-year-old man on Thursday.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, officers responded to reports of a crash in the 2100 block of North Silverbell Road at around 7:20 p.m. While on the way, they were notified that a shooting had also occurred.

Upon arrival, officers found Juan F. Lopez shot in the roadway. Lopez was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officers gathered witnesses, including a 31-year-old man who was identified as the shooter, the news release said.

Detectives determined Lopez caused a minor crash with the 31-year-old man on Silverbell.

The two men knew each other, the news release said, and encountered each other on the roadway.

Lopez exited his vehicle and confronted the man which led to shots being fired.

The man called 911 after the shooting and was not injured, the news release said.

No arrests were made.

The investigation is ongoing.