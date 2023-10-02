Man dead in eastside crash, police say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is looking into a deadly crash involving one car near the corner of East Golf Links Road and South Hearthstone Drive.

Public Information Officer Frank Magos says it happened just after 4:30 Sunday afternoon.

He confirms police are working with limited details, but acknowledges the man driving was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD officers are asking people to temporarily avoid the intersection and find alternative routes while they investigate.

Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.