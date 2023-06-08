Man dead after shooting near Grant Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting near Grant Road.
Around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, TPD received reports of a shooting south of W. Budmoore Terrace, near 15th Ave. and W. Grant Rd.
Officers found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to Banner - University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Unfortunately, he died as they arrived to the hospital.
He was identified as 28-year-old Tyrell K. Havier. Next of kin was notified.
A second male victim arrived separately at the hospital with gunshot wounds.
He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information, contact 911.
