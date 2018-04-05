Man convicted of running drug, money laundering scheme

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson man was found guilty of running a drug and money laundering scheme.

According to Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Carlos David Nogales Sr. was found guilty of laundering more than $2.8 million in drug money, as well as controlling a criminal enterprise and forgery.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department assisted the Attorney General's Office Southern Arizona White Collar and Criminal Enterprise and Special Investigations Section.

A Department of Economic Security audit found that Nogales received $30,000 in state benefits by not disclosing income and assets on his applications between 201 and 2015.

Nogales was found guilty of laundering money across the country and shipping marijuana to the east coast. He had 20 pounds of marijuana when he was arrested.

Nogales will be sentenced May 25 and faces more than nine years of prison time.