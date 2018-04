TUCSON, Ariz. - Steven Leska was convicted of several charges including murder, rape and kidnapping Wednesday.

According to Krisanne LoGalbo of Pima County Superior Court, Lesko was convicted of murdering James Kozar, who was dating his ex-girlfriend. Leska was convicted of kidnapping and raping the woman. The crimes took place in February 2016.

Lesko was convicted of 11 total charges and will be sentenced at 1 p.m. May 14.