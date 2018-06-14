Man convicted of killing couple while driving intoxicated

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson man was convicted of murder for killing a couple while driving intoxicated.

Alexander Bondy was convicted of two counts of second degree murder, endangerment, criminal damage and DUI. He will be sentenced Sept. 14.

According to police, Bondy was driving as fast as 92 miles per hour down Golf Links in August 2016 when he lost control of his car, crossed northbound lanes hit the raised median and headed airborne into southbound traffic, where he hit and killed Joel and Mary-Jane Cohen.

Bondy's vehicle sheared off the top of the Cohens' car.

A blood draw revealed Bondy had butalbital and codeine -- known as migraine medication -- in his system.