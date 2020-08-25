Man convicted of kidnapping, murder sentenced to life in prison

TUCSON, Ariz. — A man convicted of a 2018 murder was sentenced Monday.

After pleading guilty to first-degree murder and other related crimes July 22 to the April 2018 killing of Timothy Abriola, Eric Kendrick Reino was sentenced to life in prison.

Police say Reino and Isaiah Jordan Franko kidnapped Abriola from the AutoZone on Broadway and Plumer.

Franko was also sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of release after 25 years served.

Abriola, who was 66, was later found dead and abandoned in the desert.

Police say Abriola was left to die with obvious signs of sharp force trauma.

Reino also pleaded guilty to robbery, theft of means of transportation, abandonment/concealment of a dead body and aggravated robbery.

