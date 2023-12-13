Man convicted of child exploitation sentenced to more than 20 years.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Sells man, 31-year-old Jeremy Espuma, was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for child exploitation.

Espuma pleaded guilty to child exploitation by way of production of child pornography in March, according to a news release from The United States Attorney's Office District of Arizona.

Upon his release, Espuma faces lifetime supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender, the news release said.

Espuma was arrested after undercover FBI agents caught him sharing child exploitation materials online, the news release said. Further investigation led to the identification of a child victim that Espuma had sexually abused.

Espuma also distributed explicit images of the child and offered access to the child for money. Another man with whom Espuma shared images, 60-year-old Kyle Adam Haney of Tucson, received a 120-month sentence in August.