Man convicted of 2nd-degree murder in wife’s death, facing voter fraud charges

TUCOSN, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local jury has found Kenneth Russell Nelson, 45, guilty of second-degree murder Friday.

While in jail, he allegedly registered to vote and cast a ballot, both of which are illegal for inmates.

According to court documents, Nelson faces a court hearing Tuesday, Feb. 22 to determine whether he is guilty of these two felonies.

Even if he's not declared guilty a second time, Nelson could receive up to 22 years in prison just for the 2019 killing of his wife Cyndie Nelson.

Prosecutes reveal he slit her throat with a pocket knife and stabbed her multiple times.

Law enforcement found Cyndie dead at the family’s home in May 2019.

