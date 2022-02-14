Watch
Man convicted of 2nd-degree murder in wife’s death, facing voter fraud charges

Faces up to 22 years in prison for first conviction
KGUN 9
Pima County Superior Court
Posted at 11:45 AM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 13:58:50-05

TUCOSN, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local jury has found Kenneth Russell Nelson, 45, guilty of second-degree murder Friday.

While in jail, he allegedly registered to vote and cast a ballot, both of which are illegal for inmates.

According to court documents, Nelson faces a court hearing Tuesday, Feb. 22 to determine whether he is guilty of these two felonies.

Even if he's not declared guilty a second time, Nelson could receive up to 22 years in prison just for the 2019 killing of his wife Cyndie Nelson.

Prosecutes reveal he slit her throat with a pocket knife and stabbed her multiple times.

Law enforcement found Cyndie dead at the family’s home in May 2019.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc.

