Man climbs Phoenix radio tower, starts a 2 1/2 hour standoff

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man who climbed to the top of a Phoenix radio tower came down uninjured after a 2 ½ hour standoff.

The name of the man wasn’t immediately released Sunday. Phoenix Fire Department officials say the man descended on his own thanks to negotiations by police. Multiple technical rescue teams, firefighters, paramedics, police officers and special assignment crews worked together to ensure a successful outcome.

The man was assessed medically by fire department personnel once down from the tower. He was then taken under police custody. Police say when officers initially responded, the man made some statements indicating he wanted to hurt himself.

