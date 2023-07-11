Man charged with murder in April death

TUCSON, Ariz. — A man is now charged with killing a woman he said he was trying to save.

It happened in Sahuarita near Curly Horn Road and Avenue Cinco back in April 2023.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Roger Johnston called emergency services to tell them he was performing CPR on a woman after she fell off a ladder.

That woman, 38-year-old Abagail Smith went to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says they kept investigating Smith's death and found enough evidence to charge Johnston with 2nd degree murder. So far, they have not said what evidence they found.

Deputies arrested Johnston Monday, July 10th.

The department tells KGUN 9 they'll continue looking into what happened to Smith.