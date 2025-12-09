Man charged with first-degree murder in connection with fatal Midtown shooting

Tucson Police have charged a 20-year-old man in the fatal midtown shooting death of 19-year-old Misael Lopez.

According to a news release from Tucson Police Department, Roman Alexander Armenta turned himself in the day of the shooting and was originally booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on suspicion of weapons misconduct/prohibited possessor.

Detectives have since changed the charge to first-degree murder.

According to the original news release on the shooting, two males approached a home on South Montezuma at about 4:15 p.m., Nov. 16. Witnesses reported to TPD that an altercation took place between the men and the occupants of the home.

The altercation escalated, the news release said, and shots were fired.

Everyone in the confrontation, including Misael, fled the scene.

While responding to the scene of the shooting, officers received a second call about a vehicle that hit a light pole near 3900 E. 31st St.

They responded and found Lopez with a gunshot wound. Lopez was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the news release said.