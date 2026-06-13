Man charged in Nancy Guthrie ransom text case set to change his plea

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN 9) — A California man charged with sending ransom texts to members of Nancy Guthrie's family is changing his plea.

Derrick Callella, 42, of Hawthorne, California, is charged with transmitting a demand for ransom in interstate commerce and without disclosing his identity, utilizing a telecommunications device with intent to abuse, threaten or harass a person.

The indictment details how Callella sent texts to two family members asking, "Did you get the Bitcoin. Waiting on our end for the transaction."

Callella pleaded not guilty in February. A change of plea hearing is scheduled for July at the federal courthouse in Tucson.

Guthrie was last seen on the evening of January 31.