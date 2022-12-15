Man charged for threatening Arizona election official

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An Ohio man is facing charges after allegedly leaving threatening voicemails for an election official with the Arizona Secretary of State's office.

According to court documents, 44-year-old Joshua Russell left three messages for the election official, whose name was not released through the Justice Department.

The indictment alleges the messages were left around Aug. 2, Sept. 9 and Nov. 15. In the messages, Russel refers to the election official as a "traitor," a "terrorist" and includes language that implies violent acts against the person, including "America’s coming for you, and you will pay with your life, you communist [expletive] traitor [expletive],” according to court documents.

In the final message, left after the general election had taken place, Russell is accused of leaving the following voicemail:

“This message is for communist, criminal, [name ommitted]. We will not endure your crimes on America another day. You’ve been busted, over and over again. We will not wait for you to be drugged through court. A war is coming for you. The entire nation is coming for you. And we will stop, at no end, until you are in the ground. You’re a traitor to this nation. You’re a [expletive] piece of [expletive] communist, and you just signed your own death warrant. Get your affairs in order, cause, your days are very short.”





A federal grand jury in Phoenix charged Russell on Wednesday with three counts of making a threatening interstate communication and three counts of making a threatening interstate telephone call.

If convicted, he will face a maximum penalty of five years in prison for each count of 'making a threatening interstate communication' and two years in prison for each count of 'making a threatening interstate telephone call.'

The FBI Phoenix Field Office is investigating the case, with the assistance of the FBI Cleveland resident agency in Mansfield.