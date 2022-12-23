Watch Now
Man charged for allegedly setting truck trailers on fire in Willcox, Holbrook

Posted at 10:13 AM, Dec 23, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A federal grand jury in Tucson indicted Viorel Pricop, 64, of Allen Park, Michigan on Wednesday on three charges of arson for fires set in February and March of this year.

Pricop is charged with allegedly setting two commercial semi-truck trailers on fire in Willcox, Ariz. on Feb. 7 and another on March 1 in Holbrook, Ariz. The three trailers, all owned by Swift Transportation, had cargo damage, according to the indictment.

The charges are Arson of Property in Interstate Commerce. If convicted he could face five to 20 years in prison. Pricop is also charged on six counts of Arson of Property in Interstate Commerce in California, where he is in federal custody for similar charges in San Bernadino and Riverside Counties.

This case was investigated by The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

