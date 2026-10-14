Man charged after attacking boy along Chuck Huckelberry Loop bike path

TUCSON — A 34-year-old man has been charged after a teenager was attacked along the Chuck Huckelberry Loop bike path last week.

The incident happened on October 8 around 2:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of N. Craycroft Road.

Police say a 13-year-old boy was assaulted and suffered minor injuries while riding an e-bike with two other children, according to a formal criminal complaint obtained by KGUN9.

The complaint states that the trio of kids encountered the suspect, 34-year-old Landale Brown, who reportedly "gave them a thumbs up as they rode by." On their way back, they saw Brown again, who "stepped onto the path and grabbed (the victim) off his bike."

The victim reportedly fell to the ground before being grabbed by the throat and held against a railing.

"Landale threatened to kill (the victim)," according to the complaint, and the other kids called 911.

Officers located 34-year-old Landale Brown in the area, who was then taken into custody.

Brown has been charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping and criminal damage.

