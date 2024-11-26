Man bitten by possible rabid coyote in Saddlebrooke area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is searching for a coyote they say attacked a man at his Saddlebrooke-area home on Monday, Nov. 25.

According to an AZGFD social media post, the man was in the garage of his home in the 61000 block of E. Redwood Ct. when a coyote bit him on his leg. The man received medical care.

AZGFD says the coyote may be moving slowly and possibly has rabies. If neighbors spot the coyote in the Saddlebrooke area, they should avoid contact and call (623) 236-7201.

