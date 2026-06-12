Man arrested, sergeant knocked to ground during incident outside Nancy Guthrie's home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 54-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening following an altercation with deputies while live streaming outside a Pima County residence, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

PCSD said deputies arrived at the home of Nancy Guthrie just before 5:00 p.m. on June 11 after receiving several complaints from the community regarding the behavior of Alexander Zabel Jr.

Authorities say Zabel was actively live streaming from outside the residence when deputies approached to make contact with him.

During the ensuing arrest process, a PCSD sergeant was reportedly knocked to the ground.

Following the brief struggle, deputies were able to safely detain Zabel without any further incident.

Zabel has been booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. According to PCSD, he is currently facing Resisting Arrest, a Class 6 Felony, and Public Nuisance, a Class 2 Misdemeanor.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for updates.