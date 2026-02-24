Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing into CCSO deputy in Sierra Vista

A Sierra Vista man was arrested on suspicion of DUI overnight after crashing into a Cochise County Sheriff's Office vehicle shortly after midnight.

According to a news release from CCSO, a fully marked CCSO patrol vehicle was heading westbound on Fry Boulevard, when a black Hyundai sedan turning left from Fry into a business driveway near Coronado Drive, collided with it.

Both vehicles sustained major damage. Both drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital, the news release said.

The deputy driving the patrol vehicle was responding to assist in a foot pursuit, the news release said. The deputy was not operating with lights and sirens and was driving above the posted speed limit at the time, the news release said.

The driver of the sedan was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol, the news release said. Open containers of alcohol were located inside his vehicle. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and a search warrant was obtained for his blood.

Charges against the suspect are pending the results of the blood analysis.

The investigation is ongoing.