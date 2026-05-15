Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Sierra Vista

Sierra Vista Police arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder Thursday night.

According to a news release from SVPD, Southeastern Arizona Communications received a call where no one spoke to the dispatcher. A male and female could be heard screaming in the background, the news release said.

Officers arrived at the home in the 500 block of Carmichael Avenue and contacted a man who denied an altercation, the news release said. Officers noticed a woman in the home who was crying and "seemed frightened."

When officers attempted to speak to the woman, the man answered for her, saying everything was OK, the news release said.

Officers asked to speak to the woman outside. At that point, the man brandished a screwdriver and made stabbing motions, demanding the officers' handguns.

The man was taken into custody. Officers subsequently determined there was a court order in place forbidding contact between the man and woman.

They determined the man was at the woman's apartment, having an argument that escalated to physical assault and the man threatening to kill the woman and attempting to stab her.

The woman was evaluated and did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

The man was arrested and charged with domestic violence, attempted homicide, domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence aggravated harrassment and preventing the use of 911 in an emergency.