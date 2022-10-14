Man arrested on murder charges in Three Points

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) say they have arrested a 51-year-old man for the murder of Travis Fletcher, 42, in Three Points.

Deputies say they found Fletcher just after midnight on Thursday, Oct. 13 near South Fuller Road, where he was pronounced dead. PCSD says they were responding to reports of an altercation in the area.

According to PCSD, all involved parties remained at the location while law enforcement arrived.

Johnny Rogers, 51, was charged with murder in he second degree and booked into the Pima County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

