Man arrested in Midtown, accused of throwing rock through preschool window

Tucson Police arrested a 42-year-old man in Midtown yesterday on suspicion of breaking windows and acting erratic outside of a preschool. Initial reports said he was nude.

The man, identified as Francisco Abraham Martinez, is being accused of damaging the preschool's bus, a communications box, and throwing a rock through the window of the preschool, where a young child and teacher were within a few feet, TPD said.

Martinez was evaluated at the hospital before being booked into jail.

The official charges are two counts of felony endangerment; one count of felony interference with or disruption of an educational institution; and one count of aggravated criminal damage.

