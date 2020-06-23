Man arrested in fatal shooting of convenience store worker

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a convenience store clerk late Monday night.

Sgt. Maggie Cox said Tony Blunk remained at the scene and called 911 to report the shooting, saying he shot the worker after the worker threw a brick at him during an argument in the parking lot.

Cox said Blunk was taken to police headquarters to be interviewed and then was arrested after detectives developed probable cause, Cox said. It wasn't known whether Blunk had an attorney who could comment on Blunk’s behalf. The dead man’s identity wasn’t released.

