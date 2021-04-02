Watch
Man arrested in fatal shooting in Mesa, allegedly over drugs

Posted at 6:47 AM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 09:47:18-04

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Mesa say they have arrested a man suspected in a fatal shooting allegedly involving drugs. They say 31-year-old Jamar Johnson was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and failure to yield to law enforcement.

Officers responded to an apartment complex on reports of shots fired about 8 p.m. Tuesday. They arrived to find 23-year-old Ronnie Teran had been shot to death.

Detectives found evidence at the scene that pointed them to a person of interest who was with Johnson. The person told police that Johnson believed he lost some drugs in the parking lot of the apartment complex and he thought Teran had taken them. That led to a shooting and Johnson’s arrest after a car chase.

