Man arrested in deadly Nogales Highway crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was arrested in connection with a five-vehicle deadly wreck on Nogales Highway Sunday.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, 54-year-old Edward Trejo was driving a flatbed truck that crossed the center line at about 12:45 a.m. near East Helen Marie Drive and side-swiped a Dodge Ramp pickup truck heading northbound.
The flatbed then hit a northbound Ford F-150. A Honda Civic and Ford sedan hit debris from the wreck right after it happened. Rafael Caballero, 60, was driving the Ford F-150 and died at the scene.
No one else involved was hurt.
Trejo left the scene and returned. He faces charges including manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal collision, endangerment, criminal damage and driving under the influence.
