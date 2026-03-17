Man arrested in connection with stabbing at Tohono transit center

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a man at the Tohono Tadai Transit Center earlier this month.

According to a social media post from Tucson Police Department, officers responded to reports of an aggravated assault at the transit center on March 4.

Upon arrival, officers found a 56-year-old man with an apparent stab wound.

The man was rushed to the hospital, the post said. Detectives determined the suspect followed the victim off the bus and attacked him from behind, unprovoked, before fleeing, the post said.

Detectives identified the suspect as Brian Babb. He was taken into custody on March 13.