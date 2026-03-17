Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested in connection with stabbing at Tohono transit center

stabbing3.jpg
Tucson Police Department
stabbing3.jpg
Posted
and last updated

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a man at the Tohono Tadai Transit Center earlier this month.

According to a social media post from Tucson Police Department, officers responded to reports of an aggravated assault at the transit center on March 4.

Upon arrival, officers found a 56-year-old man with an apparent stab wound.

The man was rushed to the hospital, the post said. Detectives determined the suspect followed the victim off the bus and attacked him from behind, unprovoked, before fleeing, the post said.

Detectives identified the suspect as Brian Babb. He was taken into custody on March 13.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism