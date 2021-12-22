Man arrested in connection to sexual assault of a 6-year-old child, PCSO investigating

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating the sexual assault of a child.

On Nov. 14, deputies were contacted by a Queen Creek urgent care clinic after a 6-year-old child reportedky tested positive for a sexually transmitted diseased, according to PCSO.

Through further investigation, the child disclosed to authorities that her father's roommate had sexually assaulted her.

On Dec. 20, a warrant was issued for 26-year-old Jacob Sullivan.

On Dec. 21, deputies arrested Sullivan in north Peoria. He was booked into the Pinal County Jail on three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said,

"Getting this sexual predator off the streets was our number one priority. I am pleased with our Detectives for making quick work of this suspect. "I pray that the victim in this case finds comfort and healing. We stand with her and all victims of abuse. We are here for you."

He is being held on $103,343 bond.

