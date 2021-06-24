Man arrested for vandalism at Tucson synagogue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Police say they've arrested a man in connection to an incident of hateful vandalism at a Tucson synagogue earlier this month.

It happened June 7 at Chabad on River, where members of the synagogue discovered a swastika and an anti-semitic slur spray-painted on the door of the building.

Alma Hernandez/Twitter Tucson Chabad vandalized

RELATED: Tucson's Chabad on River synagogue vandalized

The Tucson Police Department says their Street Crimes Interdiction Unit was able to identify 30-year-old Nathan Beaver as the suspect. Officers arrested him near 1st Avenue and Roger Road Thursday afternoon and is facing charges of aggravated criminal damage.

He was booked into the Pima County Jail.