Man arrested for second-degree murder after returning to US two years later

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of multiple people trying to get into a home.

This took place near the 12000 block of West High Ridge Drive on Oct. 23, 2021 around 7:15 p.m.

The caller was identified as 71-year-old Raymond Edward Lucas, who stated he was getting his firearm.

As Lucas was still on the line, the call-taker heard the sound of gunfire.

Deputies contacted Lucas as they arrived at the scene and searched the property.

A woman was found outside the house with gunshot wounds.

The woman was identified as 29-year-old Rachel Crowe.

Crowe was taken to a local-area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

No other suspects were located at the scene.

At that time, no criminal charges were filed.

As the investigation continued, new information and evidence were found.

A warrant was obtained when it was determined there was sufficient evidence to arrest Lucas for second-degree murder.

On Feb. 23, 2023, Lucas was taken into custody at the Los Angeles International Airport as he entered the United States.

This investigation remains ongoing.