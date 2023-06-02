Watch Now
Man arrested following deadly collision on South Nogales Highway

Posted at 3:53 PM, Jun 02, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was arrested Friday morning after a deadly collision on South Nogales Highway left a second man dead.

Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a collision on South Nogales Highway and East Fenley Drive at about 6:48 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found a motorcyclist who was unresponsive. The motorcyclist, 27-year-old Brian Ladesich, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies determined that Ladesich was traveling south on Nogales Highway when a passenger truck driven by 26-year-old Devon Dobbins, who was going north on Nogales Highway, attempted to make a left-hand turn into a private drive and collided with Ladesich.

Dobbins was not injured and remained at the scene.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by moving violation, a class 1 misdemeanor.

