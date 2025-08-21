Man arrested following alleged shooting, sexual abuse south of Downtown

A 23-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of aggravated assault, kidnapping, sexual abuse and discharging a firearm within city limits, after a woman was found shot south of Downtown, Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting near South Sixth Avenue and East 22nd Street at around 6 a.m..

Upon arrival, they found bystanders rendering aid to a 32-year-old female victim, who was subsequently transported to Banner University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, the news release said.

While canvassing, officers found a crime scene to the west, in the 1100 block of South Russell Avenue. Detectives determined that the suspect, identified as Josue A. German, had picked up the victim in his vehicle on 22nd Street. He then parked near Russell Avenue, where a verbal argument took place.

The woman attempted to escape the vehicle, but was physically chased and allegedly assaulted by German, the news release said.

German allegedly shot the victim before running from the scene, the news release said.

Detectives received a description of the suspect's vehicle and identified the suspect as German, the news release said.

TPD Swat served an arrest warrant at German's home on Tucson's south side, near 22nd Street, and took German into custody without incident.