Man arrested, charged with second degree murder of mother

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A woman was killed Tuesday, Oct. 4 at a residence on West 30th Street in the City of South Tucson, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Carmen Ruiz, 67, was found in the house with signs of trauma when South Tucson Police Department officers responded to a call around 7:15 p.m. Ruiz was pronounced dead at that location.

Her son, 37-year-old George Valles, was identified during the investigation process as a suspect. PCSD says he fled the residence prior to police arrival.

Valles was arrested and charged for murder in the second degree on Thursday, Oct. 6.

He was booked into Pima County Jail on a $1 million bond.

----

