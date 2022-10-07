Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested, charged with second degree murder of mother

400 block of West 30th Street.
Google Maps
400 block of West 30th Street.
400 block of West 30th Street.
Posted at 1:25 PM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 16:25:41-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A woman was killed Tuesday, Oct. 4 at a residence on West 30th Street in the City of South Tucson, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Carmen Ruiz, 67, was found in the house with signs of trauma when South Tucson Police Department officers responded to a call around 7:15 p.m. Ruiz was pronounced dead at that location.

Her son, 37-year-old George Valles, was identified during the investigation process as a suspect. PCSD says he fled the residence prior to police arrival.

Valles was arrested and charged for murder in the second degree on Thursday, Oct. 6.

He was booked into Pima County Jail on a $1 million bond.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022 American Cancer Society's Pink Out the Park

PINK OUT THE PARK WITH US!