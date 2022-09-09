Man arrested after two incidents with AR-15 style pellet gun

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has arrested a man for aggravated assault on a peace officer with a simulated deadly weapon, after he went to a gas station with an AR-15 style pellet gun on September 6th.

The man was identified as 48-year-old Jason Richard Arrotta.

Arrotta entered the gas station located near South Park Avenue and East Benson Highway with a tan AR-15 style rifle. Witnesses said he mumbled something and then turned around and left.

Surveillance video obtained by TPD and shared with KGUN 9 shows Arrotta did not point the weapon at anyone.

Employees called 911 and Arrotta left in a black Lincoln SUV heading south on Park Avenue toward Ajo Way.

Arrotta crossed paths with a TPD Lieutenant driving his department vehicle.

Tucson police say he positioned his SUV next to the lieutenant's and grabbed the rifle before pointing it at the officer.

Arrotta fled heading eastbound on Ajo Way. Officers found the Lincoln at a duplex south of Ajo Way on East Benson Highway.

Officers quickly blocked off the duplex and evacuated several residents. TPD SWAT, Hostage Negotiators, EOD Unit, TPD Air, and K9 Units responded and began communicating with the suspect.

After two hours, Arrotta surrendered and was booked into the Pima County Jail with a $50,000 bond.

TPD’s Aggravated Assault Unit and detectives from the Southside Neighborhood Crimes Unit (ODS/NCS) obtained a search warrant for Arrotta’s vehicle and room.

The tan AR-15 rifle turned out to be a pellet gun. He was charged with Aggravated Assault/Peace Officer with a Simulated Deadly Weapon.