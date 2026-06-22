Man arrested after Sierra Vista barricade, hostage situation

A Sierra Vista man is facing multiple felony charges after a shooting led to a three-hour barricade and hostage situation Friday night.

According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Valeria Lane at around 8 p.m.

A 911 caller reported that her brother had been shot at a residence. The victim was taken to a hospital by a family member and treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

When officers arrived, they ordered the occupants to leave the home. One man complied, but the suspect and another individual remained inside. Police established a perimeter around the residence and issued a shelter-in-place warning for nearby residents.

The Cochise County Regional SWAT Team and crisis negotiators responded to assist. Authorities said the remaining occupant repeatedly tried to leave the residence, but the suspect prevented him from doing so.

About two hours into the standoff, the hostage was able to exit the home and was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Roughly an hour later, the suspect surrendered after SWAT officers deployed non-lethal tactics.

The suspect was booked into the Cochise County Jail on multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon, unlawful discharge of a firearm, discharge of a firearm at a structure, and kidnapping. Several of the charges were classified as domestic violence offenses.

Authorities have not yet released the suspect's name.

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